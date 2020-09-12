1/1
Lillian S. Bailey
Lillian S. Bailey

Louisville - 75, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Damon Bailey and Toya Bailey (Flanagan); 4 grandchildren, LeAndra Bailey, Candice Bailey, Ryan Flanagan and Meosha Bailey; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, George Robinson, Anita Cobb, Donna Morris and Samuel Epps Jr, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
SEP
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
