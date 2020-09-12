Lillian S. Bailey
Louisville - 75, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Damon Bailey and Toya Bailey (Flanagan); 4 grandchildren, LeAndra Bailey, Candice Bailey, Ryan Flanagan and Meosha Bailey; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, George Robinson, Anita Cobb, Donna Morris and Samuel Epps Jr, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.