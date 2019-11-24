|
|
Lillian Stewart Slider
Louisville - Mrs. Lillian Stewart Slider, 68 of Harrods Creek, passed away at home on November 22nd. She was the daughter of Isaac Taylor and Beverly Jean Stewart, who preceded her in death. Lillian devoted her life to her husband and children. Even during her long battle with illness, her first concern was caring for her family, friends, and companion dogs. Lillian said that her greatest achievement was being a mom to her daughter and son, and she was the best mom. Always faithful, supportive, and loving.
Lillian was a proud graduate of Westport High School (1969), the University of Louisville where she was a member of the swim team (BA), and Spaulding College (BSN). She followed in her father's footsteps and joined the United States Marine Corps. After boot camp in Paris Island, she served two years of active duty during the Vietnam War, received two meritorious promotions, and achieved the rank of Corporal. Semper Fi.
Lillian is survived by her husband John, daughter Heather, son William (Tina), sisters Linda Stewart and Lucille Fannin (David), niece Catherine Fannin Peel (Mathew), and grandson Matthew Bodner.
Visitation will be held at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane on Tuesday, November 26th, 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A private graveside service for family will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breckenridge Chapel, Free Methodist Church, 239 Breckenridge Lane, Saint Matthews, Kentucky, 40207, where Lillian was a member.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019