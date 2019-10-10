Services
More Obituaries for Lillian Gales
Lillian Taylor Gales


1945 - 2019
Lillian Taylor Gales Obituary
Lillian Taylor Gales

Pewee Valley - 73, of Pewee Valley, KY passed away on October 10, 2019.

Lillian was born on December 17, 1945 in Pewee Valley, KY to the late James Gales, Sr. and Mildred Taylor Gales. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Gales and James Gales, Jr.; sisters, Hannah Durham, Martha Wright and Margaret Gales.

Lillian is survived by her siblings, Walter Gales, Addie Stoudmire, Emma Clarkson, all of Louisville, KY; James Gales, Grace Gales, Jenny Whitsey, Bruce Gales and Kenny Gales, all of Pittsburgh, PA.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Pewee Valley (7104 Old Floydsburg Rd, Pewee Valley, KY 40056), with a service to honor the life of Lillian to follow at 11:00 am at church. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, East.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
