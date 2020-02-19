|
|
Lillie E. Casteel
Louisville - Lillie E. Casteel, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 18, 2020. Lillie was born on April 9, 1936, in Metcalf County, Kentucky to the late Reed and Bessie Crenshaw.
In addition to her parents, Lillie is preceded in death by her son, Donnie R. Casteel.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 66 years, James M. Casteel; children, James M. Casteel, II, Barbara K. Bragg and Mary Holton; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, February 24, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway). A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday at 12:30 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020