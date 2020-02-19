Services
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Casteel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie E. Casteel


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie E. Casteel Obituary
Lillie E. Casteel

Louisville - Lillie E. Casteel, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 18, 2020. Lillie was born on April 9, 1936, in Metcalf County, Kentucky to the late Reed and Bessie Crenshaw.

In addition to her parents, Lillie is preceded in death by her son, Donnie R. Casteel.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 66 years, James M. Casteel; children, James M. Casteel, II, Barbara K. Bragg and Mary Holton; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, February 24, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway). A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday at 12:30 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -