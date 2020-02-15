Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Heidelberg Cemetery
Corydon, IN
Lillie M. Trinkle

Lillie M. Trinkle Obituary
Lillie M. Trinkle

New Albany - Lillie M. (Toler) Trinkle, 82, died Thursday evening at Westminster Healthcare in Clarksville. Indiana. She was born in Corydon, Indiana to the late Gilbert and Lena (Bierly) Toler. She was retired from Zoeller Pump Company in Louisville, Kentucky where she worked as an Executive Secretary. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and was a Troop Leader with the Girl Scouts of America. Lillie also volunteered her time serving the needs of our veterans at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville and at Floyd Memorial Hospital in New Albany. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany. She loved to travel and enjoyed many activities but most of all she was an avid Square Dancer.

Survivors include: her sons: Stanley E. Trinkle Jr. and Thomas F. Trinkle, daughters: Rebekah Lynch and Laura Wilkerson, her sister Sue Stroud, Grandchildren: Tiffany, Kathleen, Larissa, Sasha, Katarina, Thomas, Miranda and Merannah and ten great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley E. Trinkle Sr.

Visitation: 1-8 PM Tuesday and after 9 AM Wednesday at the Market Street Chapel of Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville (1119 E. Market St., New Albany, IN)

Funeral: 10 AM Wednesday at the Market Street Chapel with burial to follow in Heidelberg Cemetery in Corydon, Indiana

Expressions of sympathy to: Trinity United Methodist Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
