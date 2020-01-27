Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Lillie White Obituary
Lillie White

Louisville - Lillie White, 101, entered into rest on January 26, 2020.

Lillie was met at the gates of heaven by her husband, Hugh White, of 51 years.

She leaves behind her two children; Joe (Alayne) White and Becky Meyer. Also five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The funeral for Lillie will be on Friday at 1:00 P.M. at Advantage funeral home 10907 Dixie Hwy. With interment at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 A.M. to service time at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
