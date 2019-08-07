Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Lina Effie Glenn Obituary
Lina Effie Glenn

Louisville - 93, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019

She was a member of Church Of God Sanctified.

She is survived by her children, Betty Gardner (Michael), Gene Glenn (Marcis), George Johnson (Donella), Kenneth Glenn (Cynthia), Constance Pryor (Kenneth) and Janet McCue (Greg); sister in law, Roselene Secret, host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11am -12pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
