Lina Effie Glenn
Louisville - 93, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019
She was a member of Church Of God Sanctified.
She is survived by her children, Betty Gardner (Michael), Gene Glenn (Marcis), George Johnson (Donella), Kenneth Glenn (Cynthia), Constance Pryor (Kenneth) and Janet McCue (Greg); sister in law, Roselene Secret, host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am -12pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019