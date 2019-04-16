Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Rockledge, FL - entered into rest on April 11, 2019.

She was a retired dry cleaner and was a member of the Community General Baptist Church.

Mrs. Carr was preceded in rest by her step-son, Daryl Carr II; a grandchild, Dana Tobaben; a great-grandchild, William Ernspiker; and her parents, Rev. George and Dorine Skaggs.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Daryl Carr I; a daughter, Penny Stoll (Ed); two step-daughters, Donna Tobaben (Doug) and DeAnne Carr; grandchildren, Amanda Sacrey and Jeremy Sturgill; step-grandchildren, Brittany, Haley and Destiny Tobaben, and Amber and Angela Carr; great-grandchildren, James and Rachel Ernspiker.

Her funeral will be on Thursday at 2:30pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the ASPCA.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
