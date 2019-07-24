|
Linda Charlene Powers Vaughn
Louisville - age 71,passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was a member of Southern Hills Church of the Nazarene and retired from Valley Medical Associates. Known as xstitchinmomma, she was talented in crochet and cross stitching, an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed gardening and canning.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Powers.
Linda is survived by her husband, Thomas Vaughn; daughter, Debra Mappins (Robert); mother, Carolyn Adkisson Powers; brothers, Glynn Powers (Kathy), and Terry Powers (Betty); sister, Joyce Narrell (Lee); and one grandson, Kolby Mappins.
Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in New Washington, IN.
Visitation will be from 11 AM - 8 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville (hosparushealth.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 24, 2019