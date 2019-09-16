|
Linda Darlene Blissett
Louisvile - Linda D. Blissett passed away on September 15, 2019.
She was born to the late Louis and Helen Byron in Louisville, KY.
She is preceded in death by her sister Mary Anne Reidlinger.
Left to cherish her memory is her children Sherry Blissett and Kelly Blissett (Marla), loving companion Dell Jones, brother Kenneth Byron (Betty), and nieces and nephews, along with her extended family and friends.
A memorial service will held at a later date in Little River, South Carolina.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019