Linda Davis

Linda DavisLouisville - Linda Yvonne Davis, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1948 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Wallace and Doris Davis. Linda retired from Humana after 30 years of service. In her free time, Linda enjoyed creating miniature vignettes. She had a soft heart for animals. She will be remembered for her generosity and willingness to help others.Left to cherish her memory are her 2 sisters, Kim Davis and Janet Davis; her beloved dog, Sissy and a host of extended family members and friends who all loved her dearly and will miss her.