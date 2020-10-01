1/1
Linda Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Davis

Louisville - Linda Yvonne Davis, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1948 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Wallace and Doris Davis. Linda retired from Humana after 30 years of service. In her free time, Linda enjoyed creating miniature vignettes. She had a soft heart for animals. She will be remembered for her generosity and willingness to help others.

Left to cherish her memory are her 2 sisters, Kim Davis and Janet Davis; her beloved dog, Sissy and a host of extended family members and friends who all loved her dearly and will miss her.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved