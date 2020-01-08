|
|
Linda Durrett
Louisville -
Mrs. Linda Durrett, Age 93, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Mrs. Durrett was born in Louisville on February 25, 1926 to the late Edward and Lilly (Merker) Applegate. She was a kind, giving, loving and gentle woman that dedicated her life to the Lord and her family. She was retired from Naiser Advertising where she served as secretary/treasurer for more than 50 years. Mrs. Durrett was a faithful member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.
Among those that preceded her in death are her parents, husband, Robert O'Brien Durrett; son, Carroll Edward Mulliken; brothers, Frank and Charles Applegate; sisters, Edna Mae Sample, Thelma Henderson, Aline Scott and Katherine Roy; son-in-law, David Wegley.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Ronald Brown (Charlene) and Brenda Wegley; grandchildren, Carroll E. Mullikin (Ulrike), Jennifer Glenn, Christi Wantuck, Allison and Lindsey Wegley, Timothy Brown (Christy), Matthew Brown and William Edward Mulliken (Amy); great grandchildren, Jacob and Nikolaos Mulliken, Noah Glenn, Logan and Carter Brown, Ben and Jonah Wantuck, Gabriel, Susan and William E., II Mulliken, Ava Mineer and Drew Wegley; great-great-grandchildren, Kian, Levi, Aryana, Kiera, Miley, Ducati and Hunter; and sister-in-law, Brenda Applegate; and a host of other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church (5915 Outer Loop) with Interment in Mt. Eden Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 11 am until 12 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020