|
|
Linda F. Curl Wheeler
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Linda F. Curl Wheeler, age 80, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Mrs. Wheeler was born in Rhodelia, KY on October 4, 1939 to the late William Randolph and Alberta T. Curl. She attended Hillview Assembly of God Church.
Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Thomas W. Wheeler; her son, Darrin Wheeler; brothers, William "Billy" Curl, Richard "Dickie" Curl; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Woosley and Karen Curl.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Doug Wheeler (Tracy) and Dennis Wheeler (Juanita); daughter-in-law, Kendra Wheeler; grandchildren, Craig, Toni, Dana, Chris, Travis, Luke and Ericka; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Woolems (Joe), Dorothy Fitzpatrick (Fitz), Neil Curl (Paula), Pam Stevenson, Kathy Phillips (Jay), Annette Drury (Kenny), Roger Curl (Venice) and Rodney Curl (Pam) and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019