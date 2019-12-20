Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda F. Curl Wheeler


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda F. Curl Wheeler Obituary
Linda F. Curl Wheeler

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Linda F. Curl Wheeler, age 80, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Mrs. Wheeler was born in Rhodelia, KY on October 4, 1939 to the late William Randolph and Alberta T. Curl. She attended Hillview Assembly of God Church.

Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Thomas W. Wheeler; her son, Darrin Wheeler; brothers, William "Billy" Curl, Richard "Dickie" Curl; sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Woosley and Karen Curl.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Doug Wheeler (Tracy) and Dennis Wheeler (Juanita); daughter-in-law, Kendra Wheeler; grandchildren, Craig, Toni, Dana, Chris, Travis, Luke and Ericka; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Woolems (Joe), Dorothy Fitzpatrick (Fitz), Neil Curl (Paula), Pam Stevenson, Kathy Phillips (Jay), Annette Drury (Kenny), Roger Curl (Venice) and Rodney Curl (Pam) and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -