Louisville - Linda F. Moss, 67, of Louisville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 28, 2019. She will be eternally missed and never forgotten. She retired from Baptist Healthcare Systems after 25 years of service. Linda loved to dance, and the friends she made at dancing class. She loved her fur babies and any animal that came her way.Left to Cherish her memory is his loving husband, Edward Moss; and children Mike and Ashley Steven; stepdaughter, Carissa Moss. The Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home, with a Memorial Service to follow at 12:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel. Memorial Donations in Linda's name can be made to Wayside Christian Mission or Alleycats.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019