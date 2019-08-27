Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda F. Moss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda F. Moss Obituary
Linda F. Moss

Louisville - Linda F. Moss, 67, of Louisville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 28, 2019. She will be eternally missed and never forgotten. She retired from Baptist Healthcare Systems after 25 years of service. Linda loved to dance, and the friends she made at dancing class. She loved her fur babies and any animal that came her way.Left to Cherish her memory is his loving husband, Edward Moss; and children Mike and Ashley Steven; stepdaughter, Carissa Moss. The Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home, with a Memorial Service to follow at 12:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel. Memorial Donations in Linda's name can be made to Wayside Christian Mission or Alleycats.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now