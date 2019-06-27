|
|
Linda Faye Liani
Fisherville - Linda Faye Liani, 72, of Fisherville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
She was born on April 25, 1947 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Herbert and Beatrice (Milby) Hudson. She is also preceded in death by her brother John Hudson and grandson Landon Milliner.
Linda will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her love for music and her poetic ability.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Orlando Liani, daughters; Gina Fosskuhl (Bill), Donna Liani (Brian Milliner), six grandchildren and siblings Charles Hudson and Dolores Arnold.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
Graveside services will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cave Hill Cemetery (701 Baxter Avenue Louisville, KY 40204).
The family requests that contributions in Linda's memory be made to the Kentuckiana (3425 Stony Spring Cir, Louisville, KY 40220).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019