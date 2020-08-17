Linda Gail ByrneLouisville - Linda Gail Byrne, 69, entered into rest on Saturday August 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Son, Brent Byrne. She is survived by her Husband, Bill; Son, Adam Byrne; Sister, Terri Chapman; Brother, Mickey VonKanel; Grandchildren, Jonathon, McKenizie, Kylee, Alex, Mason; Great Granddaughter, Alaina. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday 1:00 pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Memorial Visitation is after 10am on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.