Linda Gail Byrne
Linda Gail Byrne

Louisville - Linda Gail Byrne, 69, entered into rest on Saturday August 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Son, Brent Byrne. She is survived by her Husband, Bill; Son, Adam Byrne; Sister, Terri Chapman; Brother, Mickey VonKanel; Grandchildren, Jonathon, McKenizie, Kylee, Alex, Mason; Great Granddaughter, Alaina. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday 1:00 pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Memorial Visitation is after 10am on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
