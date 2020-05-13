Linda Haag Wood
1933 - 2020
Linda Haag Wood

Linda Haag Wood passed quietly during the early morning of May 6, 2020. Born on February 23, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Z. Gibson and Elisabeth Salmon Bruce. She attended Transylvania University and graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1954.

She had an intellectual curiosity and was an avid reader. These qualities led her to her vocation as a librarian at Holy Spirit School, Spotsylvania County Virginia schools, and at Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs law firm. Linda was also a passionate dog lover, bridge player, and loved to travel and experience new adventures. She was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and playing handbells.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and is survived by her daughters, Leslie Haag Farison and Elisabeth Haag Clark (Matt), her son, Mark Haag (Diane), and two step-daughters, Betsy and Brandy Wood. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and another two on the way. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Bruce Wood.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Linda at the Episcopal Church Home. A private memorial will be held later this year. Donations can be made in her name to the Kentucky Humane Society




Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
