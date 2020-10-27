1/1
Linda Hagerman
1941 - 2020
Linda Hagerman

Louisville - Linda Hagerman, born on January 15,1941 in Morristown, New Jersey, was welcomed in to the presence of Our Lord on October 19, 2020.

Linda served our Louisville community as an extraordinary and devoted nurse at Norton Suburban Hospital for over forty years.

Our gracious Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Beulah Hagerman and her father, Mr. Wesley of Morristown, New Jersey. She leaves behind her three sons, Rene Maldonado, Victor Maldonado, Oscar Maldonado (Julie), and a granddaughter Layla Maldonado. Linda was a kind and beautiful soul who will be missed by so many.

The family plans to hold a private service in her honor, at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Louisville and the Louisville Free Public Library.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
