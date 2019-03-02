Services
Versailles - Linda Jane Hubbuch died Tuesday evening, February 19th peacefully at home. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Behrle W Hubbuch Jr; sons, Behrle III, John and daughter Jennifer; 9 Grand children and 3 Great-grand children. She was a loving wife and mother, always had a beautiful smile and funny joke to tell. Behrle and Linda met and wed in Louisville, Ky. They shared their early life together in the military taking them many places including Pa, Alabama, Ohio, Fla, and back to Ohio, hauling with them her beloved antiques and five children, Robin Lynn d.2016, Behrle William III, John Austin, Jennifer Wren and Jordan Peter d.1972. With roots in Ky., they ended up in Versailles Ky after retiring from running their Oral Surgery office in Ohio.

She was an RN, golfer, bird watcher and card shark. She loved to play bridge, needle point and make Christmas cookies. But I think giving advice was her favorite pastime. She will be sorely missed and is now with her family that went before her. Rest in Peace Mom.

Memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Mrs. Hubbuch will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Robin Lynn in Louisville Memorial Gardens, East.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
