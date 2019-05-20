Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Linda Alvey
Linda Kay Alvey

Louisville - Linda Kay Alvey, 66, entered into rest on Friday, May 18, 2019. She was a self-employed hairdresser. Linda was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, John Alvey, Sr.; Sons, John Alvey, Jr. (Christy), Grant Alvey; Brother, Bill Grant; Sisters, Barbara Walker, Rita Lindsey; Grandchildren, Jaxx and Jase Alvey and her fur babies, Angel and Sam. Cremation was chosen. There is no service scheduled at this time. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel was been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019
