|
|
Linda Kay (McKee) Ridoux
Louisville - Linda Kay (McKee) Ridoux, 72, died peacefully at her home Monday, August 19, 2019 after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.
Born at Wabash County hospital, Linda was raised in Argos, IN. She graduated from Argos High School in 1964, and attended Indiana University where she received a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1968. She was a member of Alpha Phi sorority and co-founded the Epsilon Theta chapter of Alpha Phi at Butler University, where her daughter was also an Alpha Phi. She met her future husband John at IU, and they were married August 17, 1968, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Plymouth, IN.
She never lost her love of teaching and tutored students in her home in all levels of math. She started a preschool at St. Luke's with 5 students, which grew to nearly 100.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, John F. Ridoux; son, Brett (Lee) Ridoux, daughter Meghan (Steve) Bodenberg, Carmel, IN; sister Marlyne (Bob) DeLong, Seattle, WA; brothers Ed (Liz) McKee, Lovelady, TX; and Larry McKee, Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren Jay and Gabriel Ridoux, Anna and Nathan Bodenberg, Carmel, IN; sisters-in-law Ann (Mike) Miles, Carmel, IN, and Marty (Frank) Ridoux, Kokomo, IN.
Services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1206 Maple Lane, Anchorage, Kentucky, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am, with a funeral service at 12:30 and a reception to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Online condolences and additional information may be found at www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019