J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Linda L. Lanham

Linda L. Lanham Obituary
Linda L. Lanham

Louisville - Lanham, Linda L., 69, passed away, Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Linda was born July 6, 1950 to the late Raymond McFall, Jr and Barbara (Echsner) Burton. She was a retired Lens Technician from Dispenser's Optical and a member of Southeast Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Martina and Juliana Cain; son-in-law, Ronald L. Cotton.

Survivors include her two sons, Patrick J. (Susan) and Timothy A. (Renee) Lanham; daughter, Jennifer L. Cotton; two brothers, Eddie and Tony McFall; sister, Charmaine Seay; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at noon, Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
