Linda Lawson
Linda Lawson

Louisville - Linda Carolyn Lawson, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Linda was retired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Linda was born on February 14, 1942 in New York, New York to John and Cora Brown. She is preceded in death by her Husband, George Lawson, Daughter, Lisa Childress, and her parents.

Linda is survived by her Sons, Michael Lawson, and Kevin Lawson, Brother, J Michael Brown, Grandchildren, Alan Lawson, Joel Lawson, Janae Lawson-Jones, Nicole Lawson, several Great-Grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Services will be at a later date, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery (Central) in Radcliff, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Linda's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

To leave a special message for the family, or to check service times, please visit www.newcomerfamily.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
