Linda Lee Hunt England


1950 - 2020
Linda Lee Hunt England Obituary
New Albany - Linda Lee Hunt England, 70 year of age passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born on March 8, 1950 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Robbie L. (Huff) and Robert M. Hunt, Jr. Linda was a longtime nurse and a current employee at the Census Bureau in Jeffersonville. She was a member of DePauw United Methodist Church in New Albany, and a Ladies Auxillary member of VFW Post #3281. Linda also volunteered at the Voiture 40&8. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Robbie Hunt; sisters, Mona Hunt and Wendy Kuntz.

Survivors include her children, David Wolf (Keisha), Cynthia Hayes (Eric); granddaughter, Lauren Doemer.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, her service will be private at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana with a burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to Hosparus of Southern Indiana.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
