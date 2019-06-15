Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Linda Lee Sheehan Redmon

Louisville - Linda Lee Sheehan Redmon, 75, entered Eternal Life June 14, 2019.

Survivors include her sons, Mark Redmon (Valerie) and Kevin Redmon (Lori); 3 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Memorial services in celebration of her life will be held 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019
