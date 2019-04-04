|
Linda Logsdon
Louisville - 76, passed peacefully in her home Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with her family and Hosparus care by her side.
Left to cherish her memory, her children, Damond Logsdon (Felicia), Lisa Clemens (Charles); grandchildren, Annalise, Daken, & Savannah Mattingly (Adam); brothers, Jim & Jack Mattingly.
Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 10am-1pm with a funeral service at 1pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019