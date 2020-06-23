Linda M. Graf
Linda M. Graf

Louisville - Linda M. Graf, age 74, passed away June 22, 2020.

Born to the late Joseph Frank and Josephine Haysley, Linda is also preceded in passing by her brothers Robert Haysley and Ronald Haysley. Here to carry on her memory is her loving husband of 52 years, Bill; their children Laura Moberly (Dale), Jeffrey Graf (Shannon), and Karen Pate (Rob); her grandchildren Brooke Graf, Krista Moberly, and Nathan Pate; and her great-grandson Gavin Graf.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 25 from 2:00pm - 7:00pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Linda's honor will follow Friday at 12:00pm at the funeral home. Linda will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
JUN
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
