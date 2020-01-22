Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Linda Mae Brinley Hood

Linda Mae Brinley Hood Obituary
Linda Mae Brinley Hood

Louisville - Linda M. (Brinley) Hood, age 74 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Visitation will be 1 to 6 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40243 (in Middletown) and also on Monday, January 27th from 11 am to 2:30 pm. A celebration of Linda's life will be at 2:30 pm Monday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Hopewell Cemetery in Jeffersontown.

Memorials may be made to Hosparus. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
