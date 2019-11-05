Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Embry Riddle Center
Daytona Beach, FL
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Embry Riddle Center
Daytona Beach, FL
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cardinal Club
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Cardinal Club
Louisville, KY
Linda Marie Geiger


1951 - 2019
Linda Marie Geiger Obituary
Linda Marie Geiger

St. Johns - Linda Marie Geiger, age 68, of St. Johns, FL, passed away on October 29, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born and raised in Louisville, KY, and graduated from Angela Merici High School, class of 1969. On May 13, 1972 she married, William Geiger and the two moved to Flagler Beach in 1993. Linda coached volleyball for many years at Flagler Palm Coast High School. She treasured her family and friends, they meant more than anything to her. She welcomed everyone into her home, her home was everybody's home.

She is survived by her husband, William Geiger; daughters, Jennifer Brown (Jade) of St. Johns County, Ashley Mcitt (TJ) of Flagler Beach and Brooke Rothrock (Ryan) of Nashville, TN; father, John Doyle of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Kellen, Colt, Coy, Landon, Banks, Finn and Corbin; siblings, , Cathy Hayes, Jack Doyle and Missy Callaway and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Doyle.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Embry Riddle Center in Daytona Beach. Preceding the service the family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 pm.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Cardinal Club in Louisville, KY. Preceding the service the family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 pm.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
