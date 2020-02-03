|
Linda Marie Money
Louisville - Linda Marie Money, 58, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Louisville May 5, 1961, she was a daughter of the late George Cletus and Mary LaVerne Stang Fauth. Linda worked for both Lazarus and Macy's, and was a stay-at-home mom for 25 years.
Linda and her family have many special memories of family trips to Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island, SC over the years. She was a lover of all animals. Her greatest joy in life was caring for her family, being a devoted daughter, loving wife, mother and friend.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband and best friend of 40 years Lee Money; two daughters whom she called her two "miracles" Kellie Money (Carl Creason) and Elizabeth Money; granddaughter, Mina Louise Creason; siblings, Bob Fauth (Carol Morris Fauth), George Fauth (Cheryl) and Karen Fauth Cross; her mother-in-law, Stephanie Ann Money; two sisters-in-law, Georgia Marrillia and Leslie Hausman (Mark); several nieces and nephews and a special little angel, Raegan Emory Beach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 7th at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 South Sixth Street. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. However, flowers are welcome and may be sent to St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020