Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Linda Nugent

Linda Nugent Obituary
Linda Nugent

Louisville - Linda Nugent 69, Passed away on January 16, 2020.

She was one of eight brothers and sisters.

She was met at the gates of heaven by her parent's Elmer and Margaret Coomer and her many brothers and sisters.

Linda leaves behind her children, Jody Tindall (Shannon), Cheryl Wirth (Henry), Anthony Tindall (Marsha), and Mary Nugent; brothers, Charles and Stevie Coomer.

Linda also Leaves her 9 grandchildren; Nathan, Karly, Kayla, Torrie, Anthony JR., Lola, Dwayne, Taliya, and Marcos; great-grandchildren Aydcen and Aydien.

The funeral for Linda will be on Wednesday at 12:00pm at Advantage funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
