Linda Odell Yarrington Justice
Linda Odell Yarrington Justice, 79 passed away on March 3, 2020. Born November 13, 1940, she was the daughter of Margaret Weinfurtner Yarrington and Odell Yarrington. A graduate of Holy Family School and Morehead State University, Linda taught science at Paul Blazer and Raceland High Schools before becoming an accomplished real estate broker with ERA. Linda moved to Louisville, KY in 1990 to complete her Master's degree in mathematics at the University of Louisville, and joined Jefferson Community College as a mathematics professor.
Linda was a lifelong learner and avid traveler having visited more than 25 countries with family and friends. She enjoyed contemporary architecture, and joining her friends to visit museums, and attend the theater and symphony. Her greatest joy came from family trips, weekends, shared holidays and spending time with her grandchildren.
Her husband Larry Gordon Justice preceded her in death (d.1983). Linda is survived by her two children Jeff Justice (Debbie) and Laureen McCorkle (Randy) and her two grandsons Sam and Luke, her brother Steve Yarrington (Lorena), nieces Daniela Yarrington and Kristen Muto and nephew Matthew Yarrington.
A celebration of life will be held in Louisville on Thursday, March 12 at the Gheens Foundation Lodge at Beckley Creek Park from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (service at 6:30 p.m.), and on Saturday, March 14 at The Highlands Museum in Ashland, Kentucky from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (service at 3:00 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The of Kentucky or the palliative care unit of Baptist Health at Baptist Health Foundation, Palliative Care Unit, 4007 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020