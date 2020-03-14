Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
5431 Johnsontown Rd
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
5431 Johnsontown Rd
Linda Ottersbach

Linda Ottersbach Obituary
Linda Ottersbach

Louisville - Entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11th.

She was retired from the Colgate Company and a member of the St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by two sons, James and Gary Ottersbach; two brothers, Robert and Phillip Seidt; and a sister, Donna Arnett.

Mrs. Ottersbach is survived by a son, Jerry Ottersbach (Pam); a brother, Michael Seidt (Sandy); two sisters, Penny Gardner (Jerry) and Terry Gephart; and nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be on Tuesday at 10am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd, with cremation following. There will be a private burial of her remains at a later date. Visitation will be on Monday from 4pm until 8pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home and at the church from 9:15 until the time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Andrews Academy Angel Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
