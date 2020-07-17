1/1
Linda Sheree Gibson
Linda Sheree Gibson

Louisville - 38, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Linda was preceded in death by her daughter Robin 'Dion O'Bryant, father Robert Michael O'Bryant Jr., grandmothers Cleopatra Lee Steel and Minnie Louise Gibson and a childhood friend, Stephanie Fletcher.

She is survived by her mother, Marcella Gibson; children, Quincey Robert Lee, Lucas O'Bryant, Lacy O'Bryant, Lauren Gibson and Asianne Lucas; brother, Morris Gibson and Cedric Graham; grandfather, Morris E. Gibson Sr.

Visitation: 12pm-1pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market St., with funeral to follow at 1pm.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
