Linda Sue Burkhead
Louisville - Linda Sue Burkhead, 62, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Linda was a lover of animals and a member of PETA, ASPCA, and The Sierra Club.
She was born on December 1, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky to Elmer and Ella Winfrey. She is preceded in death by her Father, Elmer Winfrey.
Linda is survived by her loving Husband of 9 years, Doug Burkhead, Mother, Ella Jean Winfrey, brother, Robert D. Winfrey (Chris), and her beloved cats, Merry and Pippen.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory be made to PETA or ASPCA
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019