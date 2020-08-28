1/
Linda Sue Hafenbreidel
1948 - 2020
Linda Sue Hafenbreidel

Louisville - Linda Sue Hafenbreidel, 72, of Louisville KY, passed away, August 26, 2020.

She was born in Louisville, KY, August 11, 1948 to Bert and Mary Hafenbreidel. Linda retired from BellSouth as a supervisor. She spent time as a volunteer at Baptist Hospital East in the gift shop and was a valued member of Pioneers of BellSouth. She was a loving, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bert, and Mary Hafenbreidel; and great nephew, John Mark Hafenbreidel.

She is survived by her brothers, Louis (Joann) and James (Donna) Hafenbreidel; nephews, David Hafenbreidel (Melissa), Mark Hafenbreidel (Jill), Keith Hafenbreidel (Dawn), Paul Hafendreidel (Linda), and Todd Hafenbreidel (Jennifer); niece, Jennifer Prybylski (Chris); many great nices and nephews; and beloved fur baby, Lexi.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 31, at 12:00pm at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown 9318 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, from 1:00pm - 7:00pm at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Parkinson's Foundation & Patient Access Network Foundation.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
