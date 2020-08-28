Linda Sue HafenbreidelLouisville - Linda Sue Hafenbreidel, 72, of Louisville KY, passed away, August 26, 2020.She was born in Louisville, KY, August 11, 1948 to Bert and Mary Hafenbreidel. Linda retired from BellSouth as a supervisor. She spent time as a volunteer at Baptist Hospital East in the gift shop and was a valued member of Pioneers of BellSouth. She was a loving, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bert, and Mary Hafenbreidel; and great nephew, John Mark Hafenbreidel.She is survived by her brothers, Louis (Joann) and James (Donna) Hafenbreidel; nephews, David Hafenbreidel (Melissa), Mark Hafenbreidel (Jill), Keith Hafenbreidel (Dawn), Paul Hafendreidel (Linda), and Todd Hafenbreidel (Jennifer); niece, Jennifer Prybylski (Chris); many great nices and nephews; and beloved fur baby, Lexi.Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 31, at 12:00pm at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown 9318 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, from 1:00pm - 7:00pm at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Parkinson's Foundation & Patient Access Network Foundation.