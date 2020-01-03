|
|
Linda Sue (Branham) Holland
Louisville - HOLLAND, Linda Sue (Branham), 66, of Louisville, left this Earth on January 2, 2020 to join her Heavenly family.
She was born in Louisville, KY to the late Walter Raymond Branham and Doris (Janes) Braham. Linda was raised both in Louisville and Breeding, KY. She was the youngest of their three children.
Linda's life was dedicated to her family and she loved her friends like they were family. She worked as a professional tax preparer, enjoyed her monthly outings with her two bunco groups, her south and east end bunco girls. Her children and grandchildren received more love from her than most people ever know in their lives. She called, she showed up…even if you weren't expecting her.
Linda's life was filled with bling, the color purple, sequins, and to her daughter's frustration, lace. She will be missed immeasurably.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William Evan Branham and Willard Raymond Branham; granddaughter, Sierra Holland; niece, Lisa Braham; great niece, Ashley Cahill; and great nephew, Christopher Ray Branham.
Linda leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Robert E. "Bobby" Holland, Sr., who was her best friend and soulmate; children, Melissa Holland Boone (Kevin) and Robert E. "Robby" Holland, Jr. (Christina); grandchildren, Ryan Scott Boone, Dylan Kyle Boone, Robert E. "Trey" Holland III, and Kylie Sue Holland; as well as a host of nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Saturday and 2-8pm Sunday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service, officiated by her cousin Bro. Larry Wisdom, will be 12 Noon Monday at the funeral home, with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020