Linda Sue Morrison



Chicago - Linda Sue Morrison, born on June 19th 1939, the youngest of 6 siblings to Clarence and Buena Morrison, in Ft Deposit, AL, passed away April 5th, 2020 in Chicago, IL due to complications from Alzheimers Disease. Linda spent her life as a career musician, a professional organist and pianist, earning her BA from Samford University, an MA from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary School of Church Music, and Doctorate of Music in Organ Performance from The University of North Texas. Linda positively influenced thousands of people, first at Crescent Hill Baptist Church in Louisville KY and as co-founder of the Louisville Boys Choir, then as a Professor of Music at Louisiana College in Pineville, LA and later as the Director of Music and Organist at St Martins of Tours in Louisville. Linda organized yearly tours of Italy for her choirs as they sang in celebrated cathedrals and even performed for Pope John Paul II. Linda loved to travel, she loved parties, she loved The Eagles, and she would often travel to New York by herself to shop and see the Late Night with David Letterman Show, her favorite. Linda is survived by her partner Dr. Richard Kimbler, her sons Eric (Sondie) and Allen (Pamela) Epley, former husband Arnold Epley, and 5 grand-children, Ethan, Emily, and Evan (Eric and Sondie), Eva and Elliot (Allen and Pamela). A celebration of her life will be held with a mass at St Martins of Tours in Louisville on Sept 26th 2020. Linda's family wishes for all donations to go the Alzheimer's Foundation in her name.









