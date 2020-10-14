Linda Sue Schell



Louisville - Linda Sue (Lemmon) Schell, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.



Linda was born on August 14, 1942 in Corydon, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents John S. Lemmon and Mildred (Conrad) Lemmon, and her brother, Richard (Dick) Lemmon. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 34 years, Louis G. Schell, Jr; children Stephanie Napper (Larry), Wayne Whitehouse, Jr (Belinda), Brian Wolverton (Annette), Louis G. Schell, III (Janet), Tina Mattingly (Charlie) and Kenneth Schell; her sister Sandi Baker; 9 grandchildren, Nathan, Kyle, Emma, Simon, Brittany, Jessica, Louis, Christi and Joe; and 11 great-grandchildren, Catherine, Aidyn, Delilah, Tyler, Isabell, Owen, Ella, Jack, Easton, Kaylin and Amelia. She loved her family deeply and always held a special love for babies and young children.



Visitation will be at 10am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 11am at Incarnation Catholic Church at 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville, Kentucky 40216.









