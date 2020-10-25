1/1
Linda Susan Byerly Siegel
1950 - 2020
Linda Susan Byerly Siegel

LOUISVILLE - Linda Susan Byerly Siegel, 70, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 23rd. Born on September 11, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky where she was raised, "Susie" as she was known to friends and family, graduated from Valley High School in 1968. Proof that big things come in small packages, Susie had a larger than life personality and was known for her wit and humor, as well as her eye-catching style. Like her father, she never met a stranger. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, volunteering, travel and interior design. Susie loved pets throughout her life, most recently her cat, Kismet, and toy poodle, Mr. Big. She enjoyed spending time in the beautiful courtyard garden she created in memory of her mother and watching the magnolia she planted grow outside her kitchen window. Susie was happiest spending time with her children, over the years visiting them at college, and styling both their apartments and houses with her penchant for design. In later years, she especially loved mother-daughter-granddaughter trips to Chicago. Her family celebrated Easter brunch every year with Susie, her grandchildren thankful for the memories of egg hunts in her garden. She will be joining her parents James and Maxine Byerly. She is survived by her siblings, Larry Byerly, Ray Byerly (Jude) and Kay Caldera (Dan); Ex-husband John Siegel Jr; Children Juliette Murray (Matt) and Johnny Siegel (Alicia); Grandchildren Caleb, Cecelia and Liam Murray, Angus and Callum Siegel; And her loving partner, Jim Hudson. She will be forever remembered for the love she raised her children with, for the fun lens through which she viewed life, and her sense of humor. A Christian Mass in celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II Parish 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, KY 40220. In lieu of gifts, we ask that you make donations to your favorite charity in Susie's name, and that you spend quality time with your loved ones.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II Parish
