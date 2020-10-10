Linda "Lynn" West



Louisville - 63, passed away October 6, 2020. She was retired from the U.S. Census Bureau.



Linda was preceded in death by her father, Merrill West and son, Bryant West.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Hondo West, Nyeesha West (Mayeso Afolayan), Jamayle West (La'Porcha); her mother Virginia "Ginny" West; sisters Rhonda Scott (Charles), Jennifer Crymes (Steven), Rosalind Collins (Gregory); brothers Merrill West, Gerald West, Kirk West (Charlyce); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Visitation: 1-2 pm Wednesday followed by a celebration of Linda's life all at G.C. Williams Funeral Home.









