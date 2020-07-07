Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Yvonne Matthews



Louisville - 71, passed away July 2, 2020.



She was a 1967 graduate of Central High School, then attended Western Kentucky



University, retired from J. A. Sexauer Co. and was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.



To Cherish fond memories are her husband, Oscar Matthews; daughter, Adrienne Matthews; Stepchildren, Kevin Matthews and Sharon Riles; brother, Charles Allen (Rosie); sisters, Elaine McReynolds (George) and Eleanor Jordan: granddaughters, Nailah and Taesia.



Visitation: 12-2 PM Friday with funeral services immediately following at G.C.



Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.









