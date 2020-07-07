1/1
Linda Yvonne Matthews
Louisville - 71, passed away July 2, 2020.

She was a 1967 graduate of Central High School, then attended Western Kentucky

University, retired from J. A. Sexauer Co. and was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.

To Cherish fond memories are her husband, Oscar Matthews; daughter, Adrienne Matthews; Stepchildren, Kevin Matthews and Sharon Riles; brother, Charles Allen (Rosie); sisters, Elaine McReynolds (George) and Eleanor Jordan: granddaughters, Nailah and Taesia.

Visitation: 12-2 PM Friday with funeral services immediately following at G.C.

Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
