Lindsay Naylor
Louisville - Lindsay P. Naylor, Sr. passed away on December 26, 2019 at Springhurst Health & Rehab. He is survived by his wife, Florence; his son, Lindsay, Jr.; 3 step-daughters, Lisa Moran, Rita and Gina Waddell; grandchildren; brothers and sisters; and a sister-in-law.
A service to celebrate Lindsay's life will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home from 4-8 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019