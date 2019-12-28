Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Asbury Chapel AME Church
1801 W. Chestnut Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Naylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindsay Naylor Obituary
Lindsay Naylor

Louisville - Lindsay P. Naylor, Sr. passed away on December 26, 2019 at Springhurst Health & Rehab. He is survived by his wife, Florence; his son, Lindsay, Jr.; 3 step-daughters, Lisa Moran, Rita and Gina Waddell; grandchildren; brothers and sisters; and a sister-in-law.

A service to celebrate Lindsay's life will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home from 4-8 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -