Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peace Presbyterian Church
4210 East Indian Trail
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Presbyterian Church
4210 East Indian Trail
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linez Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linez Williams


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linez Williams Obituary
Linez Williams

Louisville, KY - Linez "Nez" Denice Williams, 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Nez was born February 4, 1953, in Louisville, Kentucky. She is survived by one daughter, Noel Avery; three sons, Juan (Gwen) and Steven Avery and Ja'Mel (Toni) Frazier; one sister, Cynthia (Joe) Frazier Ferrell; and four brothers, Gregory, Everett "Arnold", Eris and Phillip (Deborah) Frazier. Left to cherish her memory are fourteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, an uncle, John Holden Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Edward Frazier and her two sisters, Joycelyn Franklin and Katherine Frazier.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, from 4pm-6pm and Monday, July 22, 2019, at Peace Presbyterian Church, 4210 East Indian Trail, from 12pm-2pm with a celebration of Nez's life beginning at 2pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now