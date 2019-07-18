|
|
Linez Williams
Louisville, KY - Linez "Nez" Denice Williams, 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Nez was born February 4, 1953, in Louisville, Kentucky. She is survived by one daughter, Noel Avery; three sons, Juan (Gwen) and Steven Avery and Ja'Mel (Toni) Frazier; one sister, Cynthia (Joe) Frazier Ferrell; and four brothers, Gregory, Everett "Arnold", Eris and Phillip (Deborah) Frazier. Left to cherish her memory are fourteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, an uncle, John Holden Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Edward Frazier and her two sisters, Joycelyn Franklin and Katherine Frazier.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, from 4pm-6pm and Monday, July 22, 2019, at Peace Presbyterian Church, 4210 East Indian Trail, from 12pm-2pm with a celebration of Nez's life beginning at 2pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019