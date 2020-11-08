Linville South
New ALbany - New Albany, IN, Linville "Sonny" South, Age 79, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN on November 07, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1941, to Curtis and Lottie South. Sonny married Betty (Crawford) South. He worked at and retired from Louisville Home Fashions as a sewing machine mechanic. Sonny loved fishing, hunting, playing pool, and poker as well as spending time with his family.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Donald South; and nephew, Scotty South.
Sonny is survived by his wife; daughters, Valerie, Lynn, Denise, and Donna; sons, Curtis, Chris, and Darrell; Brothers, Bill (Nancy), George, Doug, Mike, and Danny (Georgia); sister, Sandy (Bobby) Miller as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday November 11, 2020, at Love Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on the same day from 8 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Central Barren Cemetery, in New Salisbury, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.