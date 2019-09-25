Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Lionel D. White

Louisville - WHITE, Lionel D., passed away Tuesday September 24, 2019.

Lionel was a native of Grayson County, Kentucky and a member of Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church. He served in the Army and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Campaign Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred (Clemons) White; son, Gregory N. White; three brothers, Charles, Gerald, Clay Thomas; sister, Olga Ann Roach; grandson, Kenny White.

He is survived by his son, David K. White; grandchildren, Harrison White (Sara), Nick White, and Felicia White; two brothers, Fred, and Randolph White; and sisters, Mary White, Martha Myers, and Patty Campbell.

His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
