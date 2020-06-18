Lionel Francis CurrierLouisville - Lionel Francis Currier, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Known for his kindness, warmth, humility, and wonderfully dry sense of humor, he was liked by everyone who met him. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Ann; his parents, Lionel and Emma; his identical twin brother, Mortimer; and his in-laws, Adolph and Gertrude Ebert. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; and he will be greatly missed by all of his surviving family - daughters, Anne Currier (George Hrycun), Nancy Currier, and Frances Lewis (Marc); brother, Ronald Currier; grandchildren, Emily Cohen, Katie Fitchett (Tom), Ted Lewis, and Sam Lewis (Margaret); and great-grandchildren, Sebastian Fitchett, William Lionel Lewis, and Marianne Fitchett.Born in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1925, Lionel attended New Orleans' Jesuit High School and Tulane University where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. In 1946 he moved to Louisville for a job in the bridge department of the then known L&N Railroad where he worked until his retirement 41 years later. It was during his first couple years in Louisville that he first met Mary Ann on a blind date, and on July 2, 1949, they were married. The two of them worked hand in hand, complementing each others' strengths throughout their marriage, and built a wonderful life.In 1982, with the merger of the L&N, he was transferred to the Jacksonville, Florida office of the newly renamed CSX Railroad. In 1987, as Chief Engineer of Bridges, he retired from CSX; and in 1991, he and Mary Ann returned to Louisville.Lionel was the ultimate engineer both at work and at home. He carefully measured everything down to the 32nd of an inch, and with the help of his father-in-law, whom he called "Chief", he both drew out the plans and constructed basements and upper-floor bedrooms for his family, not to mention numerous bookcases, cabinets, and wooden shipping crates for Mary Ann's paintings. He was the first of the family to buy a home computer in the early 1980's and to teach himself programs like Photoshop and Excel.He lived a life of goodness and delighted in the simple pleasures of life. In the midst of activities like eating a bowl of ice cream or sitting out on the back porch in the evenings, he would often say, "This is really living".A private service with family members only was held at Ratterman Funeral Home followed by a burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.