Lisa A. Prewitt Raley
Mount Washington - Lisa A. Prewitt Raley, 60, of Mt. Washington passed away September 28, 2019. She was a 1977 graduate of Bullitt Central, a retired employee of the Bullitt County Schools, working at Mt. Washington and Old Mill Elementary Schools.
Lisa loved to paint, crafting, bunco and bowling.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Carl Prewitt; brother, Keith Prewitt.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jerry Raley; daughters, Kristie Ulery (Shannon) and Kassie Sickles; mother, Chris Prewitt; brother, Kenneth Prewitt; granddaughter, Abby Ulery.
Her funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mt. Washington with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019