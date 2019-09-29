Services
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-7084
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmid Funeral Home, LLC
9500 Hwy 44 East
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Mt. Washington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Raley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa A. Prewitt Raley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa A. Prewitt Raley Obituary
Lisa A. Prewitt Raley

Mount Washington - Lisa A. Prewitt Raley, 60, of Mt. Washington passed away September 28, 2019. She was a 1977 graduate of Bullitt Central, a retired employee of the Bullitt County Schools, working at Mt. Washington and Old Mill Elementary Schools.

Lisa loved to paint, crafting, bunco and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Carl Prewitt; brother, Keith Prewitt.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jerry Raley; daughters, Kristie Ulery (Shannon) and Kassie Sickles; mother, Chris Prewitt; brother, Kenneth Prewitt; granddaughter, Abby Ulery.

Her funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mt. Washington with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now