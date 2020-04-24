Resources
Lisa Ann Dewboys


1964 - 2020
Lisa Ann Dewboys, age 55 from Louisville, Ky passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2020. Lisa was born in Louisville, Ky to Frank Dewboys Jr. and Shirley Thompson Dewboys on Sept 28, 1964. Lisa has gone to be with her father, Frank Dewboys Jr. who preceeded her in death. Lisa is survived by her loving mother, Shirley Ann Dewboys, along with her cherished big brother, Frank Dewboys III; seven aunts: Mary Wilson, Jane Shelver, Debbie Shaw, Jan Stansbury, Vicky Brothers, Crystal Scurlock & Jane Herbert; four uncles: Johnny, Eddie, Tony & Todd Thompson and numerous cousins and friends. Lisa was a 1982 graduate from Iroquois High School and was a current employee of Stock Yards Bank enjoying a 30+ year career. Lisa was a long time supporter of Camp Quality, and Toys for Tots, participating annually in their fund raiser motorcycle runs.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date, once the COVID-19 social distancing is less restrictive. Lisa had the kindest, most loving heart; always thinking of others before herself. She will be loved and missed beyond measure. A beautiful soul, given her Golden Wings too soon. Frank & I miss you every moment of every day. Fly High & Rest in Peace my Beloved Daughter!
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
