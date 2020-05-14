Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - Lisa Clem Bradford. 55, of Louisville, died on May 12, 2020. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Glen; daughter, Kisha (Chris); father, Harmon (Paula); sister, Seanette; grandsons, Tyler, Zack, Jonah, and Tristan; nieces, Angel and Emily; and grandmother, Rose. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua; and mother, Beverly.









